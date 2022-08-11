Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NCA opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.