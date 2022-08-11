Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on September 1st

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NXC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.07. 406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,839. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

