Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

JQC opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $6.61.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

