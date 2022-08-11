Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Down 69.9% in July

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the July 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,326,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after buying an additional 99,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 637,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 511,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 95,647 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NMCO stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 134,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,503. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $17.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

