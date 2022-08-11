Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE NUV opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 111,717 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 450,637 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

