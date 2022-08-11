Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
