Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NIM opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
