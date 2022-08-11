Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NIM opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund ( NYSE:NIM Get Rating ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.57% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

