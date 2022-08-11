Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC downgraded shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NVEI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nuvei from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.90.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

