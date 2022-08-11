Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nuvei from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.54.

NVEI stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,908. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nuvei had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $214.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Nuvei’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

