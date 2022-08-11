Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (MRV) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MRVGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MRVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.6 %

MRV opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.66. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.75.

Separately, Bloom Burton cut Nuvo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, doing business as Miravo Healthcare, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, neurology, and dermatology worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.

