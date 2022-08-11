NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $181.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,908,172. The stock has a market cap of $453.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day moving average is $204.44.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.24.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

