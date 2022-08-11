O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.05-$2.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Price Performance

NYSE:OI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 824,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 152,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.