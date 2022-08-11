O-I Glass Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 350,198 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in O-I Glass by 47.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,921,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.