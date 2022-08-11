OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

OERLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

