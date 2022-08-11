Offshift (XFT) Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Offshift (XFT) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $92,392.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,662.68 or 1.00006222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00048977 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00027777 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001517 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,955,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

