Oikos Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $394,430.99 and approximately $4,366.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oikos alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038414 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oikos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.