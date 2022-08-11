OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 7,614 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.75.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $69.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

