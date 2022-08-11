OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,272 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,881,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock opened at $365.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.60.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

