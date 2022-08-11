OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.21 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,315 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,784,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sony Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sony Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Sony Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 668,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,893,000 after purchasing an additional 95,881 shares in the last quarter.

SONY stock opened at $85.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The firm has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.32.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

