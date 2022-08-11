OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 45,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $201.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

