OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,845,000 after buying an additional 73,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after purchasing an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $252.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

