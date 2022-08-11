OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $319.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.92.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

