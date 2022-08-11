OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,398,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,251,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $234.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

