OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 1,364 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $213.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.