OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,083 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. CWM LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Match Group by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Match Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average of $87.71. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

