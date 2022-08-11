OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,113 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

NYSE GD opened at $230.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.93 and a 200-day moving average of $226.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

