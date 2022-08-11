OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 877.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%.
Shares of OCX stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 187,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,488. The stock has a market cap of $115.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.88. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $5.48.
In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,427,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,650,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.92.
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
