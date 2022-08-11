Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 8,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 25.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.