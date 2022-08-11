Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 8,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.63.
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.
