ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $14,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 475,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,922,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 5.0 %

ONEOK stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 98,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.41. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.