ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $2.70 on Thursday, reaching $64.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,877. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an overweight rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.42.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 540.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 121.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ONEOK by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

