Ontology (ONT) Reaches Market Cap of $252.69 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $252.69 million and $27.84 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00121528 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00024346 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00279795 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036502 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

