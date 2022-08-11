OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi Acquires 21,949 Shares

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Brian Choi bought 21,949 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $264,485.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,127,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,585,085.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Brian Choi bought 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $58,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Brian Choi bought 57 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $641.25.

On Monday, June 13th, Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Brian Choi purchased 10,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 30,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,977. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.41.

OP Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:OPBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01).

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded OP Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $149,000.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

