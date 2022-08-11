Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Down 11.8%

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 126,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 120,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Further Reading

