OpenOcean (OOE) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

OpenOcean (OOE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $814,121.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015073 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039674 BTC.
OpenOcean Profile
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,303,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
