Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Oportun Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Oportun Financial stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,675. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $246.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oportun Financial news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Oportun Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Oportun Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Further Reading

