Oppenheimer Cuts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $69.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $50.97 on Monday. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -84.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

