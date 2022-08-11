Oppenheimer Weighs in on H&R Block, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Block in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 579.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

H&R Block Stock Up 15.3 %

HRB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,193 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 101,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 20.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.