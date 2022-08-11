Oppenheimer Weighs in on Trimble Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Trimble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Trimble’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. Trimble has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,849,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,359,823,000 after acquiring an additional 315,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,033,000 after acquiring an additional 273,407 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Trimble by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after acquiring an additional 555,983 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118,552 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

