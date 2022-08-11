OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

NYSE OPFI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.21. OppFi has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.

In related news, Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,475.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other OppFi news, CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 14,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $42,236.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 68,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,634.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $27,625.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,475.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 127,273 shares of company stock worth $414,257 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in OppFi by 14.8% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

