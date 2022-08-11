OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
OppFi Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE OPFI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.21. OppFi has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at OppFi
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OppFi in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in OppFi by 14.8% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OppFi (OPFI)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.