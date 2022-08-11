OppFi (OPFI) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is one of 75 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare OppFi to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
4.5% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OppFi and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|OppFi
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
|OppFi Competitors
|239
|1230
|1739
|49
|2.49
Profitability
This table compares OppFi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OppFi
|7.59%
|20.64%
|6.42%
|OppFi Competitors
|-4.95%
|-42.96%
|1.97%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares OppFi and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OppFi
|$350.57 million
|$25.55 million
|1.43
|OppFi Competitors
|$4.18 billion
|$809.70 million
|4.86
OppFi’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility & Risk
OppFi has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi’s peers have a beta of 8.04, meaning that their average share price is 704% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
OppFi peers beat OppFi on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About OppFi
OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
