OppFi (OPFI) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is one of 75 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare OppFi to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for OppFi and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 2 2 0 2.50 OppFi Competitors 239 1230 1739 49 2.49

Profitability

OppFi presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 59.93%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 57.05%. Given OppFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares OppFi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi 7.59% 20.64% 6.42% OppFi Competitors -4.95% -42.96% 1.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OppFi and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million $25.55 million 1.43 OppFi Competitors $4.18 billion $809.70 million 4.86

OppFi’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

OppFi has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi’s peers have a beta of 8.04, meaning that their average share price is 704% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OppFi peers beat OppFi on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

