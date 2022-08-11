Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Down 75.7% in July

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Optical Cable Stock Up 6.0 %
OCC stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 4,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.80.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 6.65%.
Optical Cable Company Profile
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
