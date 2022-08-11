Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Down 75.7% in July

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Optical Cable Stock Up 6.0 %

OCC stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 4,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 6.65%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.46% of Optical Cable worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

