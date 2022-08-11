Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAU) Insider Buys A$18,000.00 in Stock

Ora Gold Limited (ASX:OAUGet Rating) insider Rick Crabb bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$18,000.00 ($12,587.41).

Rick Crabb also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 4th, Rick Crabb bought 428,623 shares of Ora Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$4,714.85 ($3,297.10).

Ora Gold Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and uranium; and base metals, such as nickel and graphite. Its flagship project is the Garden Gully property comprising the 2 mining leases, Crown Prince and Lydia mining lease applications, 21 granted prospecting licenses, and 8 exploration licenses covering an area of 309 square kilometers located in Meekatharra, Western Australia.

