Orchid Trading Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $89.24 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,441.00 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004088 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00130755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00036512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00066598 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

OXT is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

