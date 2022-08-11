Origin Protocol Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $89.34 million and $34.86 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,132.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00128922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00067473 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

