Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the July 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Orion Acquisition Trading Up 41.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OHPAW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 2,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,343. Orion Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OHPAW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Acquisition by 669.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 258,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter.

