Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OEC opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.76 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Institutional Trading of Orion Engineered Carbons

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 138,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 828,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 467,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 109,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.