Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.23

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.23, but opened at $3.40. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $881.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 106,086 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Orla Mining by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

