Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $368.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNDNF shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Orrön Energy AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 400 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Orrön Energy AB (publ) from SEK 378 to SEK 407 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. Orrön Energy AB has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

About Orrön Energy AB (publ)

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022. Orrön Energy AB (publ) was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

