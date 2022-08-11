OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) to Issue GBX 8.70 Dividend

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

OSB Group Trading Up 4.7 %

OSB stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.31) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 573.50 ($6.93). The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 499.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 523.91. The company has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 765.33. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5.16 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.35).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 755 ($9.12) to GBX 790 ($9.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OSB Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 732.40 ($8.85).

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Articles

