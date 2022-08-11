Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $86.66. 6,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,626. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $77.89 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.87.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

